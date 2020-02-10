ARF Armenia Leader Visits ARS Regional Headquarters

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Regional Executive hosted a meeting with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia Chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan on Wednesday, February 5 at the ARS Regional Headquarters in Glendale.

Chairman Saghatelyan was accompanied by ARF Bureau member Dr. Viken Yacoubian and ARF Central Committee members Dr. Carmen Ohanian, Garo Madenlian, Esq., Aida Dimejian, and Hrair Garabedian. ARS Central Executive Chairperson Dr. Nyree Derderian and Board members Maral Matossian and Arousyak Melkonian were also in attendance, alongside Homenetmen Regional Executive members Nora Tchaparian and Raffi Varjabedian, Hamazkayin Regional Executive Chairperson Knar Kortoshian and members Lucy Choukhajian and Carmen Libaridian.

ARS Regional Executive Chairperson Silva Poladian delivered opening remarks, welcoming Chairman Saghatelyan to the ARS Regional Headquarters and introducing guests. She detailed the various programs ARS implements in Armenia, Artsakh, and throughout the Diaspora, while affirming the organization’s continued support to the homeland. Poladian extended well wishes to Saghatelyan in his roles and responsibilities.

Chairman Saghatelyan delivered remarks, which included updates on current developments in Armenia. He highly commended the charitable and humanitarian work of the Armenian Relief Society and its imperative role in serving the Armenian people, as well as preserving its culture and heritage.

The meeting allowed the opportunity for guests to tour the ARS Regional Headquarters and also become closely familiarized with the work of ARS Social Services and the ARS Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center.

Following the visit, the ARS Regional Executive Board gifted Chairman Saghatelyan with the ARS signature Michael Aram plate.