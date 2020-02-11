Education Policymakers Endorse Elen Asatryan for Democratic County Central Committee

LOS ANGELES–Earlier today, a long list of leaders in the education field together announced their endorsement of Elen Asatryan for the Democratic County Central Committee representing the 43rd Assembly District.

Endorsements were given by former California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson, Los Angeles City College Board of Trustees President Andra Hoffman, Vice President Steve Veres and Trustee Mike Fong, Glendale Unified School District Board of Education President Jennifer Freemon and members Shant Sahakian and Nayiri Nahabedian, Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education Member Scott Schmerelson, Glendale Community College Board Trustee Ann Ransford and Former GCC Board of Trustees President Anita Gabrielian, Burbank Board of Education President Armond Aghakhanian and member Steve Ferguson, and Burbank Teachers Association President Diana Abasta.

“I am so proud of Elen’s commitment to hands-on, transparent, and collaborative relations between faculty, parents, and students in the educational process,” stated LAUSD Board Member Schmerelson. “Elen understands the importance of removing common barriers to student learning and I have no doubt that she will continue to pave the path to college for our students, regardless of their race or financial background.”

“I’m proud to endorse Elen,” stated Board of Education Member Freemon. “Her long term leadership in advocating for Democratic issues and candidates uniquely qualifies her to serve on the Central Committee. She has been a positive force in Glendale and for our GUSD students, who have benefited greatly from the various scholarship, internship, and fellowship programs she initiated.”

“It’s an honor to have the support of education leaders and policymakers who play a critical role in our state and district shaping our future generations,” stated Asatryan. “Empowering youth and ensuring that our students, teachers, and parents have the resources they need to succeed has always been a priority for me. I look forward to our work ahead to make sure our schools are effective incubators of learning, where students, parents and teachers are not only challenged, but encouraged.”

In an effort to empower youth and provide them with opportunities to gain an in-depth understanding of the American political system, Asatryan founded internship and mentorship programs for high school students and recent college graduates, including the first Armenian-American Sacramento based Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region Walter and Laurel Karabian public policy fellowship program.

During her tenure at the ANCA – WR and Glendale Chapter, she spearheaded the Path to College Program to help non-English speaking parents navigate the school system and the college admissions process. The program was then expanded to provide free after school tutoring for all students attending GUSD. Asatryan also established the Youth Activist Scholarship Fund and the Parent-Student Support Hotline.

“I have known Elen for nearly 20 years. She is truly engaged in the community and understands our challenges and celebrates our successes. I am confident in her abilities to support us excellently in this next step,” stated Former GCC Board of Trustees President Gabrielian.

Passionate about civic engagement, Asatryan has served on the Board of the Glendale Youth Alliance and regularly visits classrooms in an effort to increase political participation among youth.

“She is committed to supporting equity for all in her community,” added LACC Board of Trustees President Hoffman.

Spanning over two decades, Asatryan’s activism dates back to her middle school days when she spoke out to address discrimination issues at her school and in her city during City Council and Board of Education meetings.

“For years, I have stood shoulder to shoulder with Elen as she worked to elect progressives and improve voter engagement and participation. Elen is the kind of strategic thinker we’re going to need if we’re going to continue to elect progressives in our district and beyond,” stated Burbank Board of Education Member Ferguson.

Her driving force has always been to leave a positive footprint for future generations, fight for social justice, human rights, and equity, as well as to empower and protect the rights of women, minorities, the working class, and small businesses.

Burbank Teachers Association President Abasta described Elen as “a fierce advocate who will represent us well on the Democratic County Central Committee.”

“Elen has dedicated her career to empowering and lifting up voices throughout our community,” stated GUSD Board of Education Member Sahakian. “She will be a strong advocate for our progressive values as a representative in the Democratic Party.”

The election for the Democratic County Central Committee will take place between February 22 amd March 3 at 1,000 vote centers across LA County. Registered Democrats residing in State Assembly District 43, and those who have declined to state a political party but have requested a Democratic ballot, will see Asatryan’s name on their ballot.

For voters who have selected the option to vote by mail, ballots started arriving in mailboxes as of February 4. Elen Asatryan’s name may be found on page 4 of the ballot.

In order to vote by mail, you must be registered by February 18. Same day voter registration is available in person at any vote center between February 22 and March 3. To register to vote, update voter information and political party preference, request a vote by mail ballot or find your nearest vote center.

The DCCC is the official governing body of the Democratic Party in Los Angeles County. It is also the largest local Democratic Party entity in the United States, representing nearly 2.7 million Democrats in the 88 cities and the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County – a population larger than 42 individual states.

The 43rd State Assembly District encompasses the cities of Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, and parts of Los Angeles including Hollywood Hills, East Hollywood, Little Armenia, Franklin Hills, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, and Atwater Village (90027, 90029, 90068 and most of 90039).

To learn more about, get involved in, and contribute to Asatryan’s campaign, visit the campaign website. For up to the minute updates, follow the campaign’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ElectElen.