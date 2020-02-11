ANCA-WR Endorses Scott Wiener for California State Senate

SAN FRANCISCO—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region and ANCA San Francisco Chapter have endorsed incumbent Senator Scott Wiener for California’s 11th State Senate District.

“Senator Wiener has demonstrated a strong commitment to representing the Armenian community of San Francisco and California at-large, co-authoring and supporting a number of key pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening ties between the State of California and the Republic of Armenia, and memorializing the Armenian Genocide,” remarked ANCA-WR Board Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq.

Senator Wiener co-authored SB 302, reestablishing the California-Armenia Trade Office to facilitate the establishment of a vibrant business relationship between California and Armenia. Senator Wiener also sits on the State Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange which aims to support economic development, cultural awareness, and public education on the Republic of Artsakh and the right to self-determination.

“For years, Senator Wiener has stood by our community on a wide variety of issues and we truly believe that this relationship will be strengthened even more in the years to come,” remarked Matt Senekeremian, Chair of the ANCA San Francisco Chapter.

The 11th Senatorial District encompasses San Francisco and parts of San Mateo County.

“I’m honored to represent a vibrant and active Armenian American community, and I’m honored to stand with the community in its fight to ensure that we remember the genocide and hold Turkey accountable for its actions,” remarked Senator Wiener. “Thank you, ANCA, for your endorsement.”

Prior to his election to the State Senate in 2016, Wiener served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors representing District 8. He also previously served as Chair of the San Francisco County Transportation Authority, represented San Francisco as a commissioner on the regional Metropolitan Transportation Commission, and represented San Francisco as a director on the Golden State Bridge, Highway and Transportation District Board.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.