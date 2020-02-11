King Abdullah II of Jordan Visits Armenia

King Abdullah II of Jordan arrived in Yerevan on Monday evening to kick off a two-day official visit to Armenia that on Tuesday included meetings with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian and His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians.

At Zvartnots International Airport, the Jordanian monarch was greeted by deputy prime minister Mher Grigorya. King Abdullah II is in Armenia at the invitation of President Sarkissian who visited Jordan last year.

The official ceremony welcoming King Abdullah II was held Wednesday morning at the Presidential Palace. The Jordanian leader was greeted by President Sarkissian and other officials.

The two then held a meeting during which bi-lateral cooperation between Jordan and Armenia were discussed, as were issues related to a potential visa-free travel regime between the two countries.

“We had wonderful discussions with His Majesty today and yesterday. We discussed the cooperation potential of our countries in the fields of tourism, education, science, technologies, security and agriculture,” said President Sarkissian who called King Abdullah II’s visit to Armenia “historic.”

“I think this is a historic visit not only because that His Majesty is visiting Armenia for the first time, but also because the friendship of the two countries, peoples has a history that spans hundreds of years, or perhaps, millennia,” said Sarkissian.

“This is a good opportunity for me to express my gratitude as an Armenian to your people and family because we all remember when 100 years ago your great grandfather has sent a message to the Arab world asking to provide shelter to those Armenians who survived the Genocide. I want to bow my head before your family and your ancestors and also want to thank you on behalf of our people,” added Sarkissian.

“Our two nations are ancient. Your nation represents the essence and axis of Islam; You, Your Majesty, as well as Your family, are descendants of Prophet Muhammad. Armenia as country which was the first to adopt Christianity, not only has good relations with Jordan but we two have a lot to tell each other,” explained Sarkissian, expressing confidence the great potential for partnership and cooperation.

“We have great reverence toward the oldest Christian Church which is represented not only in Jerusalem but in our country too. It represents part of our past and is a beautiful element not only of our present but also of our future,” said King Abdullah II.

Sarkissian and the Jordanian monarch discussed the abolition of double taxation, as well as lifting visa requirement for travelers to and from Jordan. Cooperation in the fields of science, technology, education and healthcare were also discussed, with both leaders stressing the need to expand the already existing student exchange program.

Jordan, like Armenia, has made the human capital the main driving force leading to development. The two countries have a lot to gain from the bilateral cooperation, King Abdullah II told reporters after his meeting with Sarkissian.

“Yerevan, one of the oldest cities, reminds me of my beloved Jordan. Our countries and peoples have their unique place in the contemporary world, remaining adhered to their identity, culture and faith. Jordan, like Armenia, has made its human capital the main driving force leading to development. Our countries have a lot to gain from their cooperation in order to capitalize this very promising potential,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, King Abdullah II also met with Prime Minister Pashinyan who praised Jordan’s role in advancing Armenia’s strategic relations in the Middle East. The development of economic and humanitarian ties were discussed, as were advancing cooperation in the fields of information technology, tourism and agriculture.

Within the context of regional issues, Pashinyan briefed the Jordanian monarch on the recent developments of Karabakh conflict settlement process.

King Abdullah II invited Pashinyan to visit Jordan.