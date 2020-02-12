AYF Protests The Young Turks

Scenes from the AYF's protests outside of The Young Turks' studio in Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif.,—The Armenian Youth Federation protested in front of The Young Turks studio, a news media outlet, for associating their name to the Young Turks Political Party in the Ottoman Empire who perpetrated the Armenian Genocide.

The protesters chanted “Nazis, Young Turks, KKK; none belong in modern day” and “You’re a shame; change your name,” as they demonstrated in front of The Young Turks studio.

The demonstration called on The Young Turks to change their name to something that does not portray the name affiliated with the political party who perpetrated the Armenian Genocide in the early 20th century, leaving more than 1.5 million Armenians massacred and hundreds of thousands more displaced. The protestors compared the name “The Young Turks” to the Nazi Party and stated such subliminally divisive behavior should not be tolerated in the 21st century.

“In today’s world, no company or organization would be able to use ‘Nazi Party’ as their name; why should The Young Turks get a pass?” remarked Tro Mgrditchian, the co-chair of the Protest Council of the Armenian Youth Federation.

“This is abhorrent; it is imperative to heal historic wounds and having the constant reminder, here in America, of the genocidal organization that slaughtered our ancestors and stole our homeland is absolutely repugnant and unacceptable, something must be done about this,” stated Hakop Hajibekyan, a member of the Armenian Youth Federation Central Executive.

News outlets have an obligation to advance truth and justice. The Young Turks and their network affiliates have not only had a long history of denying the Armenian Genocide, but when faced with the historical truth of their name, they respond with antagonism and dismiss any real responsibility. A “progressive” news outlet, whose founder is now a congressional candidate, has not even done the bare minimum of bringing attention to this issue, which is still actively denied by the Republic of Turkey and its agents.

