Wrestler Gevorg Gharibyan Wins Gold at European Championships

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Gevorg Gharibyan (132 lbs) defeated Turkey’s Kerim Kamal 5 to 5, clinching the gold medal at the 2020 European Championships underway in Rome, Italy.
A four-point takedown in a dramatic final bout helped the Armenian secure the champion’s European Champion title. The Turkish wrestler managed to level on points, but, in the case of a draw, preference is given to the individual who performs a more complex trick.
Armenia’s Karen Aslanyan won a bronze medal in the 147 lbs division.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.