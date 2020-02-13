ANCA-WR Endorses Lisa Calderon for Assembly District 57

MONTEBELLO—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region has endorsed Lisa Calderon for California Assembly District 57.

The endorsement followed a meeting between Lisa Calderon and Representatives of the ANCA Western Region and ANCA San Gabriel Valley Board of Directors.

“During the meeting, Mrs. Calderon demonstrated a readiness to work with us on a wide range of issues concerning the Armenian community,” remarked ANCA-San Gabriel Valley Chairman Viken Pakradouni, Esq. “We look forward to working closely with Ms. Calderon after the election and in the years to come.” Pakradouni noted that other members of the Calderon family have represented the 57th Assembly District in the past and expressed confidence that the close relationship built up with her predecessors would continue.

The 57th Assembly District covers areas of Southeast Los Angeles County and southern parts of the San Gabriel Valley, including the cities of Whittier and Norwalk.

“I am honored to have the ANCA-WR’s support and the thousands of Armenian-Americans it represents,” remarked Lisa Calderon. “The Armenian Community is one of Los Angeles County’s most vibrant and engaged communities working at many levels to enhance the fabric of our society. If elected, I look forward to advocating for the issues that are important to Armenian Americans across the state and be a strong voice for them in Sacramento.” Lisa Calderon has been involved in Democratic politics and State government for 30 years, serving as a legislative aide in Sacramento and Los Angeles. Most recently, she has worked in governmental affairs for a major local public utility. She has garnered strong support from unions and been endorsed by the California Latino Legislative Caucus.

During the meeting, representatives of the ANCA Western Region and San Gabriel Valley spoke about the lack of proportionate representation of Armenian – Americans in California commissions. The parties also spoke about the efforts by ANCA-WR to ensure that there is representation of Armenian-Americans in the ethnic studies curriculum – mandated through Assembly Bill 2016 – which would acknowledge the significant contributions Armenians have made to the State of California. In response, Calderon acknowledged the current inadequacy on both of those issues, and expressed her support to work with the Armenian community to fully address them.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.