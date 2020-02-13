Syria’s Parliament Recognizes Armenian Genocide

The Parliament of Syria on Thursday voted unanimously to recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide.

The resolution was introduced by the Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Commission.

Parliament Speaker Rami Saleh said that while the parliament had previously commemorated the victims of the Armenian Genocide, the resolution needed to be adopted.

Turkey was quick to condemn Thursday’s vote, calling it “hypocrisy.”

“This is a picture of hypocrisy on the part of a regime which has for years committed any kind of massacre on its own people… which has displaced millions and which is well known for its use of chemical weapons,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.

Syria’s Ambassador to Armenia Mohammad Haj Ibrahim attached importance to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, saying that the successors of those who committed the Genocide are committing the same crime today against the Syrian people through terrorists.

“Recognition is important, because only Lebanon from Arab countries has recognized the Armenian Genocide so far.” he said.

“Today’s terrorist organizations, who are committing horrifying acts against the Syrian people, are the grandchildren of those who committed genocide against the Armenians and others in the past,” said Ibrahim during a press conference in Yerevan on Thursday.

“When during the Armenian Genocide the Armenians reached Syria, they became an integral part of the Syrian society, they safely resumed their life in Syria – preserving their identity, religion, studying in Armenian schools. There are numerous churches which are eternalizing the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, most importantly the Armenian Genocide Memorial Church in Deir ez-Zor, the Forty Martyrs’ Church in Aleppo, as well as the Holy Martyrs of Armenian Genocide square in Damascus,” added Ibrahim.

Speaking about the Syrian parliament’s unanimous adoption of the Armenian Genocide resolution, the Ambassador said that Syria has always commemorated the memory of the victims of the massacres against the Armenians.

“This issue has been studied long time ago, and the Syrian Government has treated with utmost respect the Syrians who have Armenian roots. They have always been an integral part of the Syrian society. The Armenian pogroms have always been commemorated in Syria, through the events held in the Armenian-populated regions,” explained Ibrahim.

Chair of the Syrian Parliament’s Arab and Foreign Affairs Committee Boutros Morjana emphasized that the Armenian Genocide is a historical fact, which was followed by the massacres of Assyrians and Arameans in northern Syria.

“It is time to recognize and condemn these inhumane actions and prevent their repetition, especially that many countries have recognized the Armenian Genocide,” said Morjana.

The adoption of the resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide by the People’s Council of Syria is clear evidence of the centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Syrian peoples. It’s an important contribution to the restoration of historical justice and prevention of genocides, said a statement issued by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.

Below is the text of the ministry’s announcement.

We highly appreciate the adoption of the resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire by the People’s Council of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The genocide unleashed by the government of the Young Turks a major part of which was carried out in the territory of Syria that was under the Ottoman rule at that time, is a part of the shared memories of the Armenian and Syrian peoples.

The Syrian people, witnessing the calamity facing the Armenian people, were one of the 1st to extend a helping hand to the genocide survivors. Thousands of survivors re-found their new motherland in Syria, establishing one of the most flourishing Armenian communities and had their contribution to the development of Syria.

This resolution is a brilliant evidence of the centuries-old friendship and reciprocal sympathy between the Armenian and Syrian peoples. It’s an important contribution to the restoration of historical justice and prevention of genocides.