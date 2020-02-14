Armenia Fund’s 2019 Telethon Donations Continue to Grow

Three months after Armenia Fund’s 2019 Telethon, the flow of donations continues, with the total reaching $11,155,985 as of February 12. Since the beginning of December, the pledges have increased by $920,138․ A number of these funds have already been transferred into the bank accounts of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund and its affiliate organizations.

This year, an unprecedented number of people participated in the All Armenian fundraising, with 10,000 individuals and organizations from Armenia and Artsakh alone. Given the number of individuals involved in these organizations, the actual participation rate is much higher. Around 25,000 people from the Diaspora contributed to the Fund. According to the Fund’s new mission, emphasis is placed on participation, hence this year’s encouraging numbers. We are grateful to each and every donor. Together, we will create a stronger homeland.

As for online donations, the global network of the Armenian Fund has 5,000 online donors – 1,550 of them are registered on the website of Armenia Fund, Inc. Los Angeles – with $560,000 annual total donations. In total, around 1,938 of these individuals joined our innovative recurring donation system, supporting the idea of #OneCupofCoffee.”

Incidentally, several public figures from both Armenia and the Diaspora joined the #ArmeniaFundChallenge, among them Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA National Assembly Speaker, National Assembly Deputy Speakers, Serge Tankian, Alexis Ohanian, Erik Esrailian, Vahe Berberian, Iveta Mukuchyan, Khoren Levonyan, and others. The slogan of the 22nd annual Telethon was “To my beloved Armenia … Water and Sun for Communities.” Consequently, the funds raised will primarily be spent on the installation of potable water systems and solar panels in Artsakh and some regions of Armenia.

Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s mission is to create an all-Armenian network for the sole purpose of ensuring the proportional and sustainable development of Armenia, Artsakh, as well as Armenian communities worldwide, based on common identity.