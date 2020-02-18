Historian Mher Hovhannisyan Visits Western Prelacy

From left: Tamar Tufenkjian, Lisa Gaboudian, Prelate Moushegh Mardirossian, Mher Hovhannisyan, and Dr. Hasmig Baran A scene from the Prelate's visit with historian Mher Hovhannisyan, Dr. Hasmig Baran, Tamar Tufenkjian, and Lisa Gaboudian,

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian welcomed the visit of Mher Hovhannisyan, historian and Associate Professor at the Department of Armenian History at Yerevan State University, to the Prelacy. Hovhannisyan was joined by Board of Regents Chair Lisa Gaboudian, member Dr. Hasmig Baran, and staff member Tamar Tufenkjian. The visit took place on Thursday, February 13.

Hovhannisyan is in Los Angeles on a working visit regarding 5th grade history textbooks used in Armenian Schools. He is currently preparing the Eastern Armenian version of a textbook titled “Our Homeland,” taught online at present, which is being converted to Western Armenian and Mesrobian spelling by Tamar Tufenkjian.

The Prelate commended Hovhannisyan’s initiative and wished him success in all future endeavors.