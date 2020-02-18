ANCA-WR Endorses Jackie Goldberg for LAUSD District 5

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region has endorsed Jackie Goldberg for Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education District 5.

“Jackie Goldberg has shown a decades-long commitment to representing the Armenian-American community throughout her career as an education leader on the LAUSD, as a Councilmember in Los Angeles, and as an Assemblymember in the California State Legislature,” remarked Chair of the ANCA-WR Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Her commitment to expanding education services and empowering youth in her district – which includes a sizable Armenian community – in addition to her consistent support for Armenia, from economic development to aid, has demonstrated a dedication to community service that we are proud to recognize and celebrate with this endorsement.”

Goldberg is a lifelong community activist with a record of public service and education. A former teacher, Goldberg was first elected to the LAUSD Board of Education in 1983, where she served two terms. She played an instrumental role in creating districtwide K-12 dual language education program – an initiative the Armenian community of Los Angeles continues to benefit from –- as well as establishing on-campus health clinics, fostering policies to help overcome teacher shortages, addressing overcrowding in schools, and improving curriculum in reading, math, and science.

After leaving the LAUSD Education Board, Goldberg worked for Los Angeles County Supervisor Gloria Molina as her Ethics Deputy and Children’s Services Deputy before being elected, in 1993, to the 13th District Seat of the Los Angeles City Council. Goldberg, in her capacity as a Councilmember, visited Armenia in 1993 to personally deliver funds she had raised to support the development of earthquake damaged areas in the wake of the 1988 Spitak tragedy.

In 2000, Goldberg was elected to the California State Assembly representing the 45th District, covering Hollywood – including Little Armenia. During her time as an Assemblymember, Goldberg supported the grassroots efforts of the ANCA-WR to pass the Trade Office Bill to establish a California Regional Trade Office in the Republic of Armenia and facilitate trade between the two entities.

“Jackie Goldberg represents the best interest of all students in the Los Angeles Unified School District,” remarked Alice Petrossian, Chair of the ANCA Education Committee. “She has been a close friend of the Armenian community since her first days as an elected official, fully understands the importance of teaching the Armenian genocide, and has committed to continue her support for the teaching and commemoration of this critical event in our history.”

Goldberg was re-elected to the LAUSD Board of Education representing the 5th District in a special election in 2019. The LAUSD District 5 begins in Los Feliz, Silver Lake, and Echo Park, curves through Highland Park and Eagle Rock, and then slices down through a sliver of El Sereno into the southeast cities of Vernon, Huntington Park, and South Gate.

