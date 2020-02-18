Funeral Service: Armen Joseph Hovsepian

ARMEN JOSEPH HOVSEPIAN
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and relative Armen Joseph Hovsepian, who passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 3 p.m. at Church of the Hills (White Church) in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Isgouhi (Tashjian) Hovsepian.
Son, Joseph Hovsepian and children Richard, Allison and Lilliana and Joe’s fiance Jennifer Davis
Daughter, Sona and Steve Strenger and children, Noah and Aleen and grandson Josiah and extended family
Daughter, Taline and Bedros Sevadjian and children Annabella, Nikolas and Gabrielle and extended family
Sister, Mary and Abraham Aghoian and family
Brother, Vartkes and Maral Hovsepian and family
Brother-in-law, Mesrob Chelebian and family
Sister-in-law, Irene Hovsepian and family
Sister-in-law, Alice and Sarkis Gamarian and family
Brother-in-law, Vrej and Maro Tashjian and family
Sister-in-law, Salpy and Oliver Rozario and family
And the entire Hovsepian, Chelebian, Aghoian, Gamarian, Tashjian, Davis, Strenger, Sevadjian families and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kessab Educational Association (KEA of LA).
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.