Funeral Service: Armen Joseph Hovsepian

ARMEN JOSEPH HOVSEPIAN

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and relative Armen Joseph Hovsepian, who passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 3 p.m. at Church of the Hills (White Church) in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Isgouhi (Tashjian) Hovsepian.

Son, Joseph Hovsepian and children Richard, Allison and Lilliana and Joe’s fiance Jennifer Davis

Daughter, Sona and Steve Strenger and children, Noah and Aleen and grandson Josiah and extended family

Daughter, Taline and Bedros Sevadjian and children Annabella, Nikolas and Gabrielle and extended family

Sister, Mary and Abraham Aghoian and family

Brother, Vartkes and Maral Hovsepian and family

Brother-in-law, Mesrob Chelebian and family

Sister-in-law, Irene Hovsepian and family

Sister-in-law, Alice and Sarkis Gamarian and family

Brother-in-law, Vrej and Maro Tashjian and family

Sister-in-law, Salpy and Oliver Rozario and family

And the entire Hovsepian, Chelebian, Aghoian, Gamarian, Tashjian, Davis, Strenger, Sevadjian families and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kessab Educational Association (KEA of LA).