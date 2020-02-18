Armenian Pastry Chefs Win 6 Medals at Culinary Olympics 2020

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—Armenian pastry chefs have won six medals at the Culinary Olympics during the ongoing Intergastra International Trade Fair in Stuttgart, Germany.

Pastry chefs Iskuhi Hambardzumyan, Marine Khalatyan, Karine Harutyunyan, Seda Mazmanyan, and Melanya Simonyan are presenting their work in a single stand.

Iskuhi Hambardzumyan revealed to Armenpress that their team has already won two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. “We’ve presented very interesting works made from sugar flowers. Our work gained attention from the very beginning and received appreciation, for which we are very happy,” she said.

Intergastra is a trade fair for the hotel and gastronomy business. The competition runs from February 15 to 19.