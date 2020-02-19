Civic Organizations Endorse Elen Asatryan for Democratic County Central Committee

LOS ANGELES—Elen Asatryan’s campaign for Democratic County Central Committee continues to receive resounding support from organizations, elected officials, and community leaders.

Joining the coalition of supporters are the East Area Progressive Democrats, the largest Democratic club both in California and Los Angeles County, the Southern California Armenian Democrats, the first and largest regional Armenian-American Democratic Club in Southern California, Glendale Democratic Club, an organization that promotes the candidates and values of the Democratic Party locally, and the Armenian Rights Council of America, championing the causes and concerns of the Armenian-American community.

“We are proud that Elen is stepping up to be a local leader in our Democratic Party, which stands for women’s rights and respect for immigrants, decency, and diversity. She is among dozens of members of EAPD who showcase the skills of a new generation of grassroots leaders while building an inclusive party,” stated EAPD President Hans Johnson.

“Elen’s roots run deep in Glendale. She’s a proven, tenacious leader with a strong track record of activating voters, standing up for and giving a voice to the most underrepresented, and bringing diverse people, organizations, and interests together to work towards a common goal. The GDC is proud to endorse one of its own, Elen Asatryan for DCCC,” stated GDC President Caro Avanessian.

“Elen is a trusted community leader and public servant who advocates for issues of concern relating to the Armenian-American community. Her work aligns with the mission of ARCA and our efforts in championing the causes and concerns of the Armenian-American community within local, state, and federal governments. We are excited to endorse Elen Asatryan in the upcoming elections for the Democratic County Central Committee,” stated Raffi Balian, Chair of ARCA.

“I am grateful for the confidence and support of EAPD, Glendale Democratic Club, SCAD, and ARCA. I take great pride in our shared vision of a nation that serves the people,” stated Asatryan.

Dedicated to advancing progressive values, Elen has been a long time member of EAPD, SCAD, California Armenian American Democrats, Glendale Democratic Club, and San Fernando Valley Democrats. She currently serves as a delegate for the CA Democratic Party, where she continues to be involved in shaping the party platform and advocates for issues of importance in protecting the rights and advancing the interests of underrepresented and underserved communities including women, minorities, and the working class.

As an advocate for women’s rights and social justice, in 2010 Elen founded the Glendale Domestic Violence Task Force—bringing together Glendale based nonprofits to help identify areas of cooperation and assistance in matters relating to domestic violence.

In her mission to ensure that all voters have equal access to the democratic process, Asatryan developed and implemented voter registration and ‘Get Out the Vote’ initiatives, resulting in over 50,000 newly registered voters and record-breaking voter turnout in some of the most competitive and heated local, state, and national elections.

“Elen Asatryan is both a friend of the Armenian community as well as a proven leader and activist with a successful track record of serving her community. SCAD unequivocally endorses her for Democratic County Central Committee,” said SCAD Political Director Manuel Magpapian.

Some of her proudest accomplishments include leading the struggle to achieve equal representation in government entities, Armenian Genocide recognition in every state in the region, incorporating Genocide education in the statewide high school curriculum, mobilizing 166,000 participants in the historic March for Justice for the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and championing to gain recognition for Artsakh’s right to self-determination for which she was presented the Artsakh “Gratitude” Award by the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

These endorsements follow endorsements from Senator Anthony Portantino, former CA Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region and its local chapters Glendale, Burbank, Crescenta Valley, and Hollywood, Los Angeles City College Board of Trustees President Andra Hoffman, Vice President Steve Veres, and Trustee Mike Fong, Glendale Unified School District Board of Education President Jennifer Freemon and members Shant Sahakian and Nayiri Nahabedian, Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education Member Scott Schmerelson, Glendale Community College Board Trustee Ann Ransford and Former GCC Board of Trustees President Anita Gabrielian, Burbank Board of Education President Armond Aghakhanian and member Steve Ferguson, Burbank Teachers Association President Diana Abasta, and others. The full list of endorsements is available online.

The election for the Democratic County Central Committee will take place between February 22 and March 3 at 1,000 vote centers across L.A. County. Registered Democrats residing in State Assembly District 43, and those who have declined to state a political party but have requested a Democratic ballot, will see Asatryan’s name on their ballot.

For voters who have selected the option to vote by mail, ballots started arriving in mailboxes as of February 4. Elen Asatryan’s name may be found on page 3 or 4 of the ballot.

In order to vote by mail, you must be registered by February 18. Same-day voter registration is available in person at any vote center between February 22 and March 3. To register to vote, update voter information and political party preference, request a vote by mail ballot or find your nearest vote center.

The DCCC is the official governing body of the Democratic Party in Los Angeles County. It is also the largest local Democratic Party entity in the United States, representing nearly 2.7 million Democrats in the 88 cities and the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County – a population larger than 42 individual states.

The 43rd State Assembly District encompasses the cities of Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, and parts of Los Angeles including Hollywood Hills, East Hollywood, Little Armenia, Franklin Hills, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, and Atwater Village (90027, 90029, 90068 and most of 90039).

To learn more about, get involved in, and contribute to Asatryan’s campaign, visit the website. For up to the minute updates, follow the campaign’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ElectElen.