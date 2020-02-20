ARF Bureau Chair Meets with High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyn on Tuesday welcomed the chairman of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau Hagop Der-Khachadourian.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current course of Armenia-Diaspora relations, with Sinanyan briefing the ARF leader about the activities of his office, as well as future plans. Der-Khachadourian also outlined the party’s approach of Armenia-Diaspora relations, and detailed some of the ARF’s priorities in advancing those ties.

Sinanyan also discussed an upcoming Diaspora conference, scheduled for September and his efforts to work with various organizations to ensure optimum participation in the event.

The two also emphasized the importance of the involvement of the Diaspora in Armenia’s every-day affairs and the need to jump start repatriation of Diaspora Armenians to the homeland.