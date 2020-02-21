After Years of Living in Metal Container, Gyumri Family Gets Their Own Home

Scenes from the housewarming celebrated at the Tadevosyan's new home with heads of VivaCell MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia

The heads and teams of Viva-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia continue to visit the beneficiaries of their partnership. This time, the partners left for Gyumri to visit one of the families assisted through the 2019 housing program; the family, living in a metal container house, has now finished the construction of their semi-built house. The teams had already visited the family last fall to participate in the construction of the house. Six months later, everyone is back together, this time to celebrate a housewarming.

For years after the 1988 Spitak earthquake, the Tadevosyan family had to live in a metal container. 32 years later, those difficult memories are left in the past.

“After so many years, finally, my family feels this happiness. Having a home of our own is a big and long-awaited event in our life. After the earthquake, we had to live in a metal container, and now we have a home of our own with all the basic necessities. Our happiness can’t be put into words. We are grateful beyond words,” said Kristina Tadevosyan.

Owing to the housing project, five houses were built, renovated, or purchased in 2019. Over the course of a few years, a total of 12 houses have been built in Armenia’s Shirak region as a result of the partnership.

Viva-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia consider all aspects of the project, and its impact, as important. Heads of partner organizations reported that families who already live in decent home strive to get rid of not only the memories of the metal containers, but also by physically dismantling those structures.

“When a family, who has spent years in a metal container house, gets up on its feet to open a new chapter in their life, it means that it has the power to dream, and that is a good sign. And when that family seeks to remove the iron shelter from their view, we can say that we have all succeeded. I am glad to state that we have been quite successful recently. Gyumri should not remain a city of metal container houses, whether in memory or in terms of architecture,” remarked Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“Families living in metal containers are in the center of our attention. Since the earthquake, this family has lived in a metal container. The childhood of three children in this family passed inside the walls of the metal container. Together with Viva-MTS, we gave a helping hand to the Tadevosyan family. Now that they have finished the construction of their home, I am sure the new home will bring joy and good memories,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

