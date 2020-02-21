‘Yerevan Biennial 2020’ Announced at Consulate General’s L.A. Event

Scenes from the Consulate General's Feb. 15 reception where the inaugural Yerevan Biennial was announced

GLENDALE—Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles held a reception at which the newly established Yerevan Biennial Art Foundation announced the upcoming, first-ever biennial of contemporary Armenian art. The biennial will take place in Yerevan from September 24 to December 31.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian welcomed the idea of the Yerevan Biennial, noting that the project is unique in that it combines art, culture, and education. According to the Consul General, the biennial will be another marvelous opportunity to present Armenia and Armenian culture to the broader international community.

Co-founder of Yerevan Biennial Art Foundation Fabio Lenzi said that more than 30 works of contemporary art representing special value, authored by artists from Armenia and the Diaspora, will be displayed at the biennial. The foundation aims at making the Yerevan Biennial a spectacular, regional event that will ultimately put Armenia on the map as a hub for art and culture in the region.

During the biennial, dozens of events will be organized depicting various fields of art, including opera performances, music concerts, art exhibitions, and theater performances, presenting a broad spectrum of the Armenian art and culture. Caroline Tufenkian, board member of the foundation and director of the Tufenkian Art Gallery in Los Angeles noted that the Yerevan Biennial will attract a number of tourists to Armenia.

The event was attended by numerous representatives of the Armenian community and American art lovers. The evening featured Armenian dance and musical performances.