ACF to Honor Hovsep and Elizabeth Boyadjian at Annual Gala

The Board of Directors of the Armenian Cultural Foundation announced this week that long-time community activists and benefactors Hovsep and Elizabeth Boyadjian will be honored at the organization’s annual gala. This year, the gala will be held on Sunday, March 1 at the Montage Beverly Hills, located at 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

The Boyadjian’s storied activism and philanthropy spans decades in the Western Region community and extends to Armenia and Artsakh, as well as Antelias, Lebanon, the seat of the Holy See of Cilicia.

In October, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia announced the completion of months-long renovation efforts at Antelias’ St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral and the Catholicosate’s headquarters, made possible through the generosity of Hovsep and Elizabeth Boyadjian.

“Throughout the years, Hovsep and Elizabeth Boyadjian’s contributions to the advancement of ACF’s mission have been tremendous,” said ACF Chairman Avedik Izmirlian. “Together, the Boyadjians have had indelible impact on the ACF and we are proud to honor them.”

Hovsep Boyadjian has been active in several community organizations and institutions and has volunteered his time and services for many years. Notably, he was a member of the construction committees of the Western Prelacy and the St. Sarkis Church in Pasadena, of which he was the chair.

An active member of the Pasadena community, Hovsep Boyadjian has served on the Board of Trustees of the St. Sarkis Church and was elected to represent the church as a delegate to National Representative Assembly of the Western Prelacy.

Elizabeth Boyadjian currently serves as the secretary of the Western Prelacy Executive Council. In 2017, she represented the Prelacy at the World National Representative Assembly in Antelias.

She has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Armenian Cultural Foundation and the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region, and has chaired the latter’s annual gala.

For the past decade, Elizabeth Boyadjian has been a driving force behind the success of the ACF’s annual galas, which have become a centerpiece event for the California Armenian-American community, raising tens of thousands of dollars to advance the ACF’s mission of contributing and strengthening educational and cultural institutions here, as well as in Armenia, Artsakh and Javakhk.

Throughout the years, the couple has contributed to the Western Prelacy, the ACF, the ANCA-WR, as well as school construction projects in Artakh. Hovsep and Elizabeth Boyadjian served as the Honorary President of Homenetmen’s 2006 Navasartian Games.