Mkhitaryan Shines as Roma Ends Losing Run with 4-0 Win

BY BRIAN HOMEWOOD

ROME (Reuters)—Associazione Sportiva Roma notched their first home league win for more than two months as they hammered Lecce 4 to 0 in Serie A on Sunday, helped by an inspirational performance from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Fifth-placed Roma, suffering from the inconsistency which has dogged them over the last few seasons, had lost their last three league games while Lecce had won theirs, but they made surprisingly light work of the visitors.

Mkhitaryan set up the first goal in the 13th minute when he laid the ball off for Cengiz Under to burst through the Rome defense and comfortably beat Mauro Vigorito.

The Armenian scored the second himself when he ran on to Edin Dzeko’s pass and turned a first-time shot under Vigorito eight minutes before halftime.

The third came in the 69th minute from Dzeko, who beat Vigorito at the second attempt and saw the offside flag go up before the goal was awarded thanks to a VAR review.

Aleksandar Kolarov completed the scoring as Roma won a league match at the Stadio Olimpico for the first time since December 15. Lecce stayed three points clear of the relegation zone in 16th.