ANCA-WR Announces Endorsements Ahead of 2020 Primaries

GLENDALE—With just over a week left until the March 3 primary elections, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region released its list of primary endorsements.
“Ensuring our community’s active participation in the electoral process is one of the core functions of the ANCA Western Region, as we strive to make our community’s collective voice heard at the national, regional and local levels of government,” remarked the organization’s Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “Through our HyeVotes Initiative, we strive to educate our community about the importance of registering to vote and participating in the nation’s democratic processes as active and engaged citizens to help ensure that our elected representatives address the needs and concerns of our community.”
The full slate of endorsed candidates is provided below and can also be accessed on the ANCA-WR website.
Federal Races
- Judy Chu – CA Congressional 27th District
- Jim Costa – CA Congressional 16th District
- Anna Eshoo – CA Congressional 18th District
- Ted Lieu – CA Congressional 33rd District
- Linda Sanchez – CA Congressional 38th District
- Adam Schiff – CA Congressional 28th District
- Brad Sherman – CA Congressional 30th District
- Christy Smith – CA Congressional 25th District
- Jackie Speier – CA Congressional 14th District
- *Andrew Romanoff – U.S. Senate Primary (Colorado)
- *Dan Janjigian – Texas Congressional 31st District
California State Senate Races
- Toni Atkins – 39th District
- Anthony Portantino – 25th District
- Henry Stern – 27th District
- Scott Wiener – 11th District
- Scott Wilk – 21st District
State Assembly Races
- Marc Berman – 24th District
- Lisa Calderon – 57th District
- Laura Friedman – 43rd District
- Jesse Gabriel – 45th District
- Chris Holden – 41st District
- Adrin Nazarian – 46th District
- Jim Patterson – 23rd District
- Sharon Quirk-Silva – 65th District
- Anthony Rendon – 63rd District
- Luz Rivas – 39th District
- *Simon Maghakyan – Colorado House 7th District
Los Angeles County Races
- Kathryn Barger – LA County Board of Supervisors 5th District
- George Gascon – LA County District Attorney
- Elen Asatryan – Democratic County Central Committee
- Ingrid Gunnell – Democratic County Central Committee
- Malcolm Johnson – Democratic County Central Committee
City Races
- Kevin De Leon – Los Angeles City Council 14th District
- Paul Krekorian – Los Angeles City Council 2nd District
- John Lee – Los Angeles City Council 12th District
- David Ryu – Los Angeles City Council 4th District
- Paula Devine – Glendale City Council
- Vartan Gharpetian – Glendale City Council
- Ardy Kassakhian – Glendale City Council
- Leonard Manoukian – Glendale City Council
- Terry Tornek – Pasadena City Mayor
- Joe Baghdadlian – Pasadena City Council 4th District
- Tyron Hampton – Pasadena City Council 1st District
- Steve Madison – Pasadena City Council 6th District
- Boghos Patatian – Pasadena City Council 2nd District
College and School Board Races
- Scott Svonkin – Los Angeles City College District Board of Trustees
- James Osterling – Pasadena City College Board of Trustees 2nd Area
- Sevan Benlian – Glendale Community College Board of Trustees
- Harry Leon – Glendale Community College Board of Trustees
- Jennifer Freemon – Glendale Unified School District
- Nayiri Nahabedian – Glendale Unified School District
- Jackie Goldberg – Los Angeles Unified School District Board
- Scott Schmerelson – Los Angeles Unified School District Board
As a part of the endorsement process, the ANCA-WR Board works in conjunction with local chapters to carefully review each incumbent’s track record and responses to written questionnaires submitted by various campaigns. Interviews are then conducted to determine which candidates will best represent the needs and policy priorities of the Armenian-American community. ANCA-WR endorsements are based largely on the candidate’s preparedness and ability to address issues ranging from pursuing justice for the Armenian Genocide, promoting Armenian Genocide education in public schools, supporting the independent republics of Armenia and Artsakh, and addressing local community needs. “As the largest and most influential Armenian-American advocacy organization, our sole litmus test in deciding whether or not to support a candidate is his or her commitment to supporting all facets of the Armenian Cause,” remarked Hovsepian.
Many of these endorsements include incumbents who have served as a strong voice for the community. All eligible voters are encouraged to register and vote in the March 3 Primary Elections.
California residents can visit the website for questions, or may call the ANCA-WR office at 818.500.1918 for more information. Los Angeles County voters can learn more information about the new voting experience, find a vote center near them, and find other useful tools online.
The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States.
