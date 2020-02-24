Recognition of Artsakh is a Priority for Hai-Tahd, Says ARF Bureau Chairman

“Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the soldiers on the Armenian border is a second Armenian Army—the ARF’s Hai-Tahd apparatus,” said Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian as he kicked off a conference of the party’s Hai-Tahd activists in Stepanakert on Monday.

Der Khachadourian outlined the four key aspects of Hai-Tahd advocacy and activism, all of which will be part of the issues discussed and assessed during the conference.

The first, he explained, was the focus on the republics of Armenia and Artsakh. In Armenia’s case the Hai-Tahd committees are focused on strengthening the statehood, while the priority with Artsakh is on the one hand the resolution of the Karabakh conflict with the inclusion of the right to self-determination and the international recognition of Artsakh on the other.

The second focus of the ARF’s Hai-Tahd work is the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the eventual recognition by Turkey. Der Khachadourian explained that in order for expand the issue within the legal community, the ARF launched the Legal Institute to advance our cause based on issues “stemming from the Genocide, stemming from Sevres [treaty].”

The ARF leader explained that a third priority was the defense of the rights of Armenians who reside on lands that belong to Armenia. Der Khachadourian added that in the case of Western Armenia, cultivating relations and working with local minorities, such as the Kurds and Lezgis and to foster cooperation with others who have suffered similar fates at the hands of the Ottoman regime—Greeks, Cypriots, Assyrians.

The fourth area of focus for the party’s Hai-Tahd operations is the politicization of the Armenian people, especially the youth.

Der Khachadourian explained that the Hai-Tahd offices are in constant contact with the foreign ministries of Armenia and Artsakh to coordinate activities, and in the event that the approaches are different, inform them and exchange information with them. He explained that the coordination effort with the government kicked off Sunday when a two-hour seminar was held with Armenia’s Foreign Minister and deputy ministers.

The four-day Hai-Tahd conference, which kicked off in Yerevan on Monday will continue in Stepanakert. The conference will also discuss Armenia-Turkey relations, the new phase od Turkey-Azerbaijan anti-Armenian campaign and the protection of the rights of the Armenians in Javakhk. Der Khachadourian also said the conference will explore ways to assist the Armenian community in Istanbul.