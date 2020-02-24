ANCA Shares 360-Degree Policy Objectives, Current Priorities, and Record of Results

Latest Policy Document Spotlighted as Global Advocacy Conference Kicks-Off in Armenia and Artsakh

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America has rolled out an in-depth look at its full-spectrum advocacy priorities, outlining its policies on a broad array of mutually-supportive issues – from defending Artsakh to securing justice for the Armenian Genocide, and strengthening U.S.-Armenia relations.

The updated publication of “ANCA360: Policy, Priorities, Results” coincides with the kick-off of the global Hai Tahd (Armenian Cause) conference, hosted by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, which has brought together representatives of over 20 Armenian National Committees from around the world, to share best practices in advancing community priorities in each of their respective countries. The 5-day conference, taking place from February 24th to 28th in both Armenia and Artsakh, was preceded by a meeting with Armenia Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who shared the Armenian Government’s focus on a range of issues from ensuring a peaceful future for Artsakh to ongoing efforts to secure international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

In interviews with Armenian media during the conference, ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian placed special emphasis on the ANCA’s pro-Artsakh advocacy, including the latest effort to expand U.S. aid for demining and rehabilitation efforts. Hamparian stressed that over 10,000 ANCA advocates had already contacted their legislators to include Artsakh assistance in the Fiscal Year 2021 foreign aid bill, with more taking action every day through the anca.org/aid advocacy portal.

Last week, ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan submitted testimony to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Foreign Operations outlining the ANCA’s argument for Artsakh aid as well as calling for $90 million in aid to Armenia and parity in military assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“ANCA360: Policy, Priorities, Results” outlines the following policy items and stresses the ANCA’s commitment to broader youth civic engagement through its signature Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program and ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship program, as well as newer initiatives like ANCA Rising Leaders and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan internship.

U.S. Policy on Artsakh | Peace & Freedom: Generate increased U.S. support—in principle, policy, and practice—for the security and prosperity of the independent Artsakh Republic, through initiatives challenging Azerbaijan’s aggression, strengthening U.S.-Artsakh ties, appropriating direct U.S. aid, and supporting the OSCE Minsk Group’s efforts to resolve Artsakh-Azerbaijan status and security issues.

U.S. Policy on Genocide | Truth & Justice: Leverage near-unanimous U.S. House (405-11) and unanimous Senate (100-0) passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution (2019) to end Executive Branch complicity in Ankara’s denials, as a pivot toward a policy of sustained U.S. pressure on Turkey to abandon its denials, accept its responsibilities, and engage with Armenia and relevant Armenian stakeholders toward a truthful, just, and comprehensive international resolution of its crimes.

U.S.-Armenia Ties | Partnership & Progress: Upgrade the strategic U.S.-Armenia partnership—expanding trade, increasing aid, further developing mutually-beneficial political, economic, security, military, and peacekeeping cooperation, and elevating the frequency of bilateral visits at the level of head of state/government.

U.S. Foreign Assistance | Aid & Trade: Shape U.S. foreign aid policy in support of the ANCA’s regional priorities, by advancing provisions in the annual State-Foreign Operations bill that mandate increased direct U.S. humanitarian investments in Artsakh, substantially expanded development assistance to Armenia, fully funded U.S.-Armenia military cooperation, and common-sense restrictions on U.S. military and security assistance to Azerbaijan.

U.S.-Turkey Ties | Integrity & Accountability: Restore balance to the U.S.-Turkey relationship by ending a century of appeasement of Ankara, and holding Turkey accountable for its increasingly anti-American orientation and openly anti-Armenian actions.

ANCA Youth | Inspiration & Empowerment: Empower the next generation of Armenian Americans by training university students as effective advocates and helping recent graduates start promising policy, political, government, and media careers in Washington.