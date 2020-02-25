Fresno State Armenian Studies to Host Lecture by Dr. David Gutman

Dr. David Gutman will give a lecture on his newly published book, “Sojourners, Smugglers, and Dubious Citizens: The Politics of Armenian Migration to North America, 1885-1915,” at California State University, Fresno. The talk will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, Room 191 on the Fresno State campus, located at 5241 N Maple Ave, Fresno, CA 93740.

The presentation is part of the Spring 2020 Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program and is supported by the Leon S. Peters Foundation.

Between 1885 and 1915, roughly 80,000 Armenians migrated between the Ottoman Empire and North America. For much of this period, Ottoman state authorities viewed Armenian migrants, particularly those who returned to the empire after sojourns abroad, as a political threat to the empire’s security. In response, Istanbul worked vigorously to prevent Armenians both from migrating to and returning from North America.

In response, dense smuggling networks emerged to assist migrants in bypassing this migration ban. The dynamics that shaped the evolution of these networks resemble those that drive the phenomenon of migrant smuggling in the present day. Furthermore, as this talk will discuss, migrants who returned home found themselves stuck in an uneasy legal limbo as both Ottoman and United States governments disavowed them as citizens, leaving them vulnerable to deportation from their own ancestral lands. As this talk contends, the Armenian migratory experience in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries both parallels and sheds light on themes such as smuggling, deportation, and the criminalization of migration, that are central to the issue of global migration in the 21st century.

Dr. David Gutman is Associate Professor of History at Manhattanville College, New York. He received his Ph.D. in History from Binghamton University. Gurman is the author of “The Politics of Armenian Migration in the Late Ottoman Empire: Sojourners, Smugglers, and Dubious Citizens” (Edinburgh: Edinburgh University Press, 2019).

The lecture is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in Fresno State Lots P6 and P5, near the University Business Center, Fresno State. Parking permits are required, and a free parking code can be obtained from the Armenian Studies Program.

For more information about the lecture please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, visit our website, or visit our Facebook page at @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.