Mnatsakanyan, Lavrov Discuss Karabakh in Geneva

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov Tuesday on the margins of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which is convening a session in Geneva.

According to press statements from both ministries, the two top diplomats discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, among other issues. Neither ministry elaborated on the details of the discussion.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry press service issues relating to the advancement of relations between Armenia and Russia were also discussed.

They also exchanged views on the ongoing regional and international issues, including the developments in the Middle East.