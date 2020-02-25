Artsakh President Awards ‘Medal of Gratitude’ to Hai-Tahd

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian presents the "Medal of Gratitude" to ARF Bureau chairman Hagop Der Khahcadourian Artsakh President Bako Sahakian was joined by Primate of the Artaskh Diocese Arch. Parkev Martirosyan, Artsakh Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghulyan and other officials at the international Hai-Tahd Conference in Stepanekert Some 50 participants from 25 countries are attending the international ARF Hai-Tahd conference ARF Artsakh Central Committee chairman Davit Ishkhanyan addresses the conference ARF Bureau Chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian meets with Artsakh President Bakp Sahakian. Also present was ARF Artsakj Central Committee chairman Davit Ishkhanyan

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian led a delegation of government officials who attending the opening of an international Hai-Tahd conference, which kicked off in Yerevan on Monday and moved to Stepanakert.

After praising the work and commitment of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s offices that are devoted to advancing the Armenian Cause, President Sahakian presented its the party’s Central Hai-Tahd structure with Artsakh’s “Medal of Gratitude,” which was accepted by ARF Bureau chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian.

In his remarks to the conference, Sahakian said praised the decades-long Hai-Tahd fight for the national aspirations of the Armenian people and, especially for always “keeping Artsakh in the spotlight.”

“It is impossible to imagine the protection of Artsakh’s interests on the international arena, dissemination of factual information about the state of Artsakh in different countries and instances, the steps taken toward the international recognition of the Artsakh Republic, the establishment and deepening relations with many states and their administrative units, the implementation of various programs in our republic without the active participation of the Hai-Tahd, through its extensive and dedicated activism and network,” President Sahakian said in his remarks.

Before the conference kickoff, Sahakian met with Der Khachadourian and discussed a broad range of issue and priorities for Artsakh and the Karabakh peace process. ARF Artsakh Central Committee chairman Davit Ishkhanyan, who is also a member of Artsakh’s parliament also attended the meeting.

The conference, whose inaugural session in Artsakh took place at the National Assembly, has brought together 50 participants from more than 25 countries. At the start of the conference in Yerevan on Monday, Der Khachatourian outlined the priorities that will be discussed during the course of the event.

Also attending the conference were Artsakh Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghulyan and Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Parkev Martirosyan, as well as other Artsakh officials.

In his opening remarks, Der Khachatourian said that “the representatives of the Hai-Tahd army” have descended upon Artsakh to, once again, assert that Hai-Tahd committees will work tirelessly so that the Republic of Armenia will persevere and will be strong, secure and constantly evolving.

“One of the great accomplishments of our generation is the liberation of Artsakh from throes of murdering Azerbaijan and to ensure that liberation of Artsakh by blood and sweat, is not squandered around diplomatic tables,” Der Khachadrourian said.

Ishkanyan, who is the ARF’s candidate for the March 31 Artsakh presidential elections, welcomed the conference participants and said it was symbolic that the Hai-Tahd event was taking place in Artsakh.

“The dedicated servants of Hai-Tahd committees and offices who are scattered around the world know full-well that main road for the existence of Armenians runs through Artsakh, which must remain untouched by foreign intervention and political machinations,” said Ishkhanyan.

The conference will move its activities to Yerevan, where it will continue through Friday. This is the second international Hai-Tahd conference to be held in Artsakh, the first being in 2016.