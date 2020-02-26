Rev. Berdj Djambazian Visits Ararat Home Board of Trustees

Rev. Berdj Djambazian with Ararat Home Board of Trustees Rev. Berdj Djambazian with several Ararat Home trustees Ararat Home Board Chairman Joseph Kanimian, Esq. presents a token of appreciation to Rev. Berdj Djambazian Rev. Berdj Djambazian dines with Ararat Home trustees

MISSION HILLS—Ararat Home Board of Trustees invited Minister to the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America Rev. Berdj Djambazian to attend the monthly Board dinner and meeting at Ararat Home. The visit took place on February 20.

Board Chairman Joseph Kanimian, Esq. welcomed Rev. Djambazian, who offered the opening prayer and blessing. Kanimian introduced each trustee and presented the Reverend with a special gift in appreciation of his long-standing support for Ararat Home’s mission.

Rev. Djambazian applauded the work done by Ararat Home and commended each trustee for their commitment to the organization and for caring for the elderly. He pledged his full support for the Home’s ongoing efforts of expansion and growth.