Dreaming of Ani

"The Armenian Highland" book cover The hills of Ani (left) and the Akhurian River. This shallow waterway forms today’s international border between the Republic of Armenia and Ani. Photo © 2020 Matthew Karanian, reprinted with permission from "The Armenian Highland" book The walls of Ani, and a distant hilltop in the Republic of Armenia. Photo © 2020 Matthew Karanian, reprinted with permission from "The Armenian Highland" book The frontier between Ani (at right) and the Republic of Armenia is marked on the Ani side by a barbed wire fence, and on the Republic of Armenia side by shrubs and brush. The Akhurian River forms today’s international border. Photo © 2020 Matthew Karanian, reprinted with permission from "The Armenian Highland" book The Monastery of the Virgins, one of the thousand-and-one churches of Ani, overlooks the Akhurian River and today’s Republic of Armenia. Photo © 2020 Matthew Karanian, reprinted with permission from "The Armenian Highland" book

BY MATTHEW KARANIAN

Editor’s Note: Adapted from “The Armenian Highland,” the world’s first historical guide to the ancient Armenian homeland, by Matthew Karanian (Stone Garden Press, 2019). Available from booksellers and online.

I dreamt of Ani last night.

I was walking along a street in Yerevan when I stopped a child and asked her for directions. “Vonce guhnam Ani?” – “How do you get to Ani?”

She stretched her arm northward. “It’s that way,” she said, responding in English to a question I had put to her in Armenian.

The girl’s response sent me walking on a journey of one hundred miles. When I stopped, I was on the bank of the Akhurian River, in the shadow of the ancient Armenian capital.

If I had been awake, this hike might have taken a couple of days. But I was dreaming. The hike took just a moment.

I waded waist deep through the shallow waters of the river and when I had reached the other side I looked up and saw Ani’s thousand-and-one churches sprawled out before me. I climbed the stairs that had been carved into the steep hillside, past the Monastery of the Virgins, through a stone archway.

Dozens of donkeys and horses and people and priests jostled me as I made my way through the city. Merchants called out to me from both sides of the road and offered spools of silk and jars of spice.

I exchanged a coin for a cup of sev soorj, thick Armenian coffee, as the crowd parted and went silent. A procession of Armenian clergy passed, their black robes adorned only with the volcanic dust that coated the city.

I struggled to hear the hymn that they were singing—nay—whispering. And as I did, they disappeared into the Cathedral of Ani.

I stood alone on the path. I drank my soorj. I walked back to the river.

On a sandy outcrop nearby, a group of women washed clothes and laughed. I took a photograph. And then another. But the women didn’t appear in my pictures.

All I captured was the empty river and the silent cliffs.

I splashed about. The sun went behind a hill. Ani returned to its slumber.

And while Ani slept, I waded to the other side of the river and I walked back to Yerevan, Armenia’s other capital.