Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon to Honor 7 Educators

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region’s Education Committee announced that it will be recognizing seven educators, from various public schools and universities in the Western U.S., who have uniquely provided instruction and education about the Armenian Genocide in public schools of the Western Region.

The following extraordinary educators will be recognized at the 4th Annual ANCA-WR Armenian Genocide Education Luncheon. This year, the luncheon will take place on March 7 at 11 a.m., at De Luxe Banquet Hall, located at 237 E Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502.

The following seven educators will be honored at the luncheon:

Dr. Richard G. Hovannisian, Professor Emeritus, University of California, Los Angeles, will receive the Armenian Genocide Education Legacy Award;

Dr. Maria Armoudian, University of Auckland, New Zealand, will receive the Armenian Genocide Higher Education Award;

Jennifer Davis, Anderson W. Clark Magnet High School, Glendale Unified School District, will receive the Armenian Genocide Education Award;

Dr. Michelle Herczog, Los Angeles County of Education, will receive the Armenian Genocide Education Award;

Susan Quintana, Pojoaque Valley High School, Jaconita, New Mexico, will receive the Armenian Genocide Education Award;

Saakanoush Markarian, R.D. White Elementary School, Glendale Unified School District, will receive the Zaruhy “Sara” Chitjian Armenian Heritage Award;

Nancy Nazarian, Curtiss Magnet Middle School, Los Angeles Unified School District, will receive the Zaruhy “Sara” Chitjian Armenian Heritage Award.

“The Armenian Genocide Education Award Luncheon continuously reminds us of the important value that history has in our everyday lives. It allows the opportunity to acknowledge educators who have gone beyond the minimum requirements to provide opportunities for students to recognize the impacts of hate, intolerance, and violence. We truly appreciate the nominations of these educators and look forward to this event,” remarked Alice Petrossian, ANCA-WR Education Committee Chair.

This year, the Luncheon will feature a special keynote by Ani Hovannisian-Kevorkian, daughter of Dr. Richard G. Hovannisian. Hovannisian-Kevorkian has produced and directed hundreds of inspiring true stories for television and other international audiences. Her most recent project, “The Hidden Map” captures her journey with a solitary Scottish explorer, as they dig deep beneath the surface of modern-day Turkey, discovering the lonely relics, silenced voices and stories of an ominous past… unearthing buried secrets and the hidden map. Hovannisian-Kevorkian along with members of the ANCA-WR Education Committee will lead the program of the day to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions of these esteemed educators for the next generation.

The Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon is open to all who want to show their appreciation and honor educators for their dedication to teaching about the Armenian Genocide. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online.

For additional information, visit the website or call 818.500.1918.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.