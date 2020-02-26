ARF Marks 130th Anniversary in Shushi

Shushi, Armenia’s historic capital perched high on the hills of Artsakh, played host to a celebration on Tuesday evening marking the 130th anniversary of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

A capacity crowd that included Artsakh government officials, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Parkev Martirosyan, ARF Bureau members and leaders, gathered at the Shushi Cultural House to celebrate the founding the ARF.

ARF Bureau Chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian, Archbishop Martirosyan and ARF Artsakh Central Committee chairman and the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election Davit Ishkhanyan spoke during the event. Each speaker touched upon the ARF’s role in advancing the Armenian Cause and serving the people, as well as the party’s decisive actions in the establishment of Armenia’s Independence and the Artsakh Liberation Movement.

A cultural program included performances by the “We are Our Mountains” song and dance ensemble and other local performers. A video chronicling the ARF’s 130-year history was also screened at the celebration.

The celebration coincided with the convention of an international ARF Hai-Tahd conference, which kicked off in Yerevan in Monday and continued in Stepanakert on Tuesday, with the organization’s central Hai-Tahd committee being awarded the Artsakh Medal of Gratitude by President Bako Sahakian.