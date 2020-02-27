Houri Berberian to Lecture on ‘Roving Revolutionaries’ at Fresno State

FRESNO—“Roving Revolutionaries: Armenians and the Connected Revolutions in the Russian, Iranian, and Ottoman Worlds” will be the topic of discussion during Dr. Houri Berberian’s presentation at California State University, Fresno. The talk will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, on the Fresno State campus, located at 5241 N Maple Ave, Fresno, CA 93740. Dr. Berberian is Professor of History, Meghrouni Family Presidential Chair in Armenian Studies, and Director of the Program in Armenian Studies at the University of California, Irvine.

The presentation is part of the Spring 2020 Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program and is supported by the Leon S. Peters Foundation.

Three of the formative revolutions that shook the early 20th century world occurred almost simultaneously in regions bordering each other. Though the Russian, Iranian, and Young Turk Revolutions all exploded between 1904 and 1911, they have never been studied through their linkages until now. “Roving Revolutionaries” probes the interconnected aspects of these three revolutions through the involvement of the Armenian revolutionaries – minorities in all of these empires – whose movements and participation within and across frontiers tell us a great deal about the global transformations that were taking shape. Exploring the geographical and ideological boundary crossings that occurred, this archivally grounded analysis of the circulation of revolutionaries, ideas, and print tells the story of peoples and ideologies in upheaval and collaborating with each other, and in so doing it illuminates our understanding of revolutions and movements.

Dr. Houri Berberian is the author of a number of articles and two books, “Armenians and the Iranian Constitutional Revolution of 1905-1911: The Love for Freedom Has No Fatherland” and, most recently, “Roving Revolutionaries: Armenians and Connected Revolutions in the Russian, Iranian, and Ottoman Worlds” (UC Press, 2019).

The lecture is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in Fresno State Lots P6 and P5, near the University Business Center, Fresno State. Parking permits are required, and a free parking code can be obtained from the Armenian Studies Program. Copies of “Roving Revolutionaries” will be available for purchase at the presentation.

For more information about the lecture please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 559.278.2669, visit Fresno State’s Armenian Studies Program website or visit their Facebook page at @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.