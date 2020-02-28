LAUSD Board Member Scott Schmerelson Visits Prelacy

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian welcomed the visit of Los Angeles Unified School District Board member Scott Schmerelson, who was accompanied by Senior Advisor Mihran Kalaydjian, to the Prelacy. Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan also participated in the February 27 visit.

Following introductions and pleasantries, the conversation centered on Schmerelon’s plans to implement new and beneficial programs for public school students. Emphasis was given to his work with the Armenian community over the years and upcoming projects, such as a dual Armenian language curriculum and Genocide History Week.

The Prelate commended Schmerelon’s devoted service in the field of education and thanked him for his support and initiative of issues that are essential to the Armenian community, such as Armenian Genocide education in public schools. He also wished Schmerelson success in his bid for re-election in the March 3rd primary elections.