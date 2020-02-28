Funeral Notice: Sarkis Armenian

SARKIS ARMENIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, cousin and nephew Sarkis Armenian, who passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 1 p.m. at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias. Interment will follow at Armenian national cemetery in Fern El Chebbek.
He is survived by:
Viken Armenian
Sevag Armenian
Mireille Mavilian
Mr. and Mrs. Ohan Armenian and daughters, Garin and Patil and families
Mr. and Mrs. Adroushan Armenian and daughters, Hera and Karni
Mr. and Mrs. Parsegh Armenian
Mr. and Mrs. Garo Armenian and children
Mr. and Mrs. Haroutioun Armenian and son
Haigo Armenian-Mouradian
Mr. and Mrs. Berdj Armenian and daughters
And the entire Armenian, Shekerdjian, Baghdikian, Koutnouyan, Balikjian, Baghdassarian, Simonian, Madourian, Karagozian, Terjanian, Tejirian and Hussenjian families, relatives and friends
Following the funeral, condolences will be accepted at the Armenian Prelacy Yerjo Samuelian-Yerakouyn hall until 7 p.m. and the following Sunday, March 1, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (same location).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin Center, K and H Armenian Hall remodeling. (US donations, please make checks payable to St©Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 2054 East Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas« NV 89169« USA).
