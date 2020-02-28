Funeral Notice: Sarkis Armenian

SARKIS ARMENIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, cousin and nephew Sarkis Armenian, who passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 1 p.m. at St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Antelias. Interment will follow at Armenian national cemetery in Fern El Chebbek.

He is survived by:

Viken Armenian

Sevag Armenian

Mireille Mavilian

Mr. and Mrs. Ohan Armenian and daughters, Garin and Patil and families

Mr. and Mrs. Adroushan Armenian and daughters, Hera and Karni

Mr. and Mrs. Parsegh Armenian

Mr. and Mrs. Garo Armenian and children

Mr. and Mrs. Haroutioun Armenian and son

Haigo Armenian-Mouradian

Mr. and Mrs. Berdj Armenian and daughters

And the entire Armenian, Shekerdjian, Baghdikian, Koutnouyan, Balikjian, Baghdassarian, Simonian, Madourian, Karagozian, Terjanian, Tejirian and Hussenjian families, relatives and friends

Following the funeral, condolences will be accepted at the Armenian Prelacy Yerjo Samuelian-Yerakouyn hall until 7 p.m. and the following Sunday, March 1, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (same location).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin Center, K and H Armenian Hall remodeling. (US donations, please make checks payable to St©Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 2054 East Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas« NV 89169« USA).