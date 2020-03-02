Armenia to Buy Weapon Locating Radars from India

India has reportedly outbid Russia and Poland to win a $40 million deal to supply four locally-built weapon locating radars to Armenia.

“The deal is for supplying four SWATHI weapon locating radars developed by the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by the Bharat Electronics Limited to,” the ANI news agency quoted government sources as saying.

According to the sources, official Yerevan had conducted trials of systems produced by Russia and Poland, but chose to acquire the Indian-made system. The supply of the equipment to Armenia has already begun, according to Indian government sources.

The SWATHI weapon locating radars provide fast, automatic and accurate location of enemy weapons like mortars, shells and rockets in its 50-kilometer range.

The SWATHI can simultaneously handle multiple projectiles fired from different weapons at different locations. The system is capable of adjusting the fire of its own artillery weapon. The weapon includes 81mm or higher caliber mortars, 105mm or higher caliber shells and 120mm or higher caliber free flying rockets.

Officials said this deal will open a new market for the sale of India’s locally-manufactured systems, which are much cheaper than its European and other rivals, ANI reported.