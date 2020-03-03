President Sarkissian Meets with ARF Bureau Chair

President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday met with Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian, at the latter’s request.

Der Khachadourian briefed the president on the ARF’s International Hai-Tahd conference, which took place in Yerevan and Stepanakert last week and discussed the projects envisioned for 2020 in that sphere.

The two also discussed upcoming events to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, as well as plans to mark the centennial of the Sevres Treaty.

During the meeting a discussion also took place about Armenia’s political situation, issues that fall under the national agenda and ways to cooperate in those projects.