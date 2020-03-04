Pashinyan Meets With ARF Leaders

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday met with Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian and ARF Supreme Council of Armenia chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan. Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan also attended the meeting.
According to the press services of the ARF and the prime minister’s office, the sides exchanged views on regional issues and national concerns.
