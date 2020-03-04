ANCA-WR-Endorsed Candidates Overwhelmingly Win in Primary Elections

BY ARA KHACHATOURIAN

According to preliminary results published by various county and state agencies, as well as the Los Angeles Times, 42 of the 49 candidates endorsed by the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region either won or advanced to the next stage in their Congressional, state and local government races in Tuesday’s California primary elections.

In the congressional races, the only non-incumbent ANCA-WR-endorsed candidate Christy Smith, who is vying to fill the vacant seat in the 25th Congressional district, led the vote and will face off against Republican challenger Mike Garcia in a special election in May to complete the term of Katie Hill who resigned last fall. The two will face off in the general elections in November. The anti-Armenian self-proclaimed progressive Cenk Uygur, who runs “The Young Turks” media outlet, lost his bid, with preliminary results indicating that he garners over six percent of the votes.

All ANCA-WR-endorsed candidates for the California State Senate and Assembly won or advanced to the November elections.

Katheryn Barger, the Los Angeles County Supervisor from the 5th district, handily won her re-election bid. The three ANCA-WR-endorsed incumbent Los Angeles City Council candidate—Paul Krekorian, David Ryu and John Lee—won their races. They will be joined by Kevin de Leon, who won his race in the 14th council district. George Gascon was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey. Jackie Goldberg, who was running for reelection in the Los Angeles School Board in her 5th district seemed poised to continue to a full term, according to preliminary results, which also indicate that Scott Schmenelson will prevail in the race in the 3rd LAUSD district.

In other education-centric races, ANCA-WR-endorsed candidates Nyiri Nahabedian and Jennifer Freemon won their bids for the Glendale Unified School District seats. Harry Leon and Sevan Benlian also won their races for the Glendale City College board races.

Ahead of the vote, the ANCA Glendale chapter endorsed four candidates in the three slot race for Glendale City Council. Of the four, Ardashess Kassakhian and Paula Devine were the two top vote getters in the Tuesday race. Preliminary results indicate that incumbent Vartan Gharpetian was unsuccessful in his bid, as was first-time candidate Leonard Manoukian.

Over in Pasadena, the ANCA Pasadena-endorsed candidates Boghos Patatian and Joe Baghdadlian were unsuccessful in their run for city council. However, Tyron Hampton and Steve Madison, both endorsed by ANCA Pasadena won their races.

Also winning her bid for the Los Angeles County Democratic Party Central Committee was Elen Asatryan, who amid the multiple races in Tuesday elections ran a well-oiled and impressive campaign.

As many state and local officials said before Tuesday’s election, final results will be released when all votes have been counted.

Below is an overview of how ANCA-WR-endorsed candidates fared in Tuesday’s vote.

House of Representatives

Judy Chu – CA Congressional 27th District – Advanced to General Elections

Jim Costa – CA Congressional 16th District – Advanced to General Elections

Anna Eshoo – CA Congressional 18th District – Advanced to General Elections

Ted Lieu – CA Congressional 33rd District – Advanced to General Elections

Linda Sanchez – CA Congressional 38th District – Advanced to General Elections

Adam Schiff – CA Congressional 28th District – Advanced to General Elections

Brad Sherman – CA Congressional 30th District – Advanced to General Elections

Christy Smith – CA Congressional 25th District – Advanced to General Elections

Jackie Speier – CA Congressional 14th District – Advanced to General Elections

State Senate

Toni Atkins – 39th District – Advanced to General Elections

Anthony Portantino – 25th District – Advanced to General Elections

Henry Stern – 27th District – Advanced to General Elections

Scott Wiener – 11th District – Advanced to General Elections

Scott Wilk – 21st District – Advanced to General Elections

State Assembly

Marc Berman – 24th District – Advanced to General Elections

Lisa Calderon – 57th District – Advanced to General Elections

Laura Friedman – 43rd District – Advanced to General Elections

Jesse Gabriel – 45th District- Advanced to General Elections

Chris Holden – 41st District – Advanced to General Elections

Adrin Nazarian – 46th District – Advanced to General Elections

Jim Patterson – 23rd District – Advanced to General Elections

Sharon Quirk-Silva – 65th District – Advanced to General Elections

Anthony Rendon – 63rd District – Advanced to General Elections

Luz Rivas – 39th District – Advanced to General Elections

County Races

Kathryn Barger – LA County Board of Supervisors 5th District – Elected

George Gascon – LA County District Attorney – Not Elected

Elen Asatryan – Democratic County Central Committee – Elected

Ingrid Gunnell – Democratic County Central Committee – Not Elected

Malcolm Johnson – Democratic County Central Committee – Not Elected

City Races

Kevin De Leon – Los Angeles City Council 14th District – Elected

Paul Krekorian – Los Angeles City Council 2nd District – Elected

John Lee – Los Angeles City Council 12th District – Elected

David Ryu – Los Angeles City Council 4th District – Elected

Paula Devine – Glendale City Council – Elected

Vartan Gharpetian – Glendale City Council – Not Elected

Ardy Kassakhian – Glendale City Council – Elected

Leonard Manoukian – Glendale City Council – Not Elected

Terry Tornek – Pasadena City Mayor – Not Elected

Joe Baghdadlian – Pasadena City Council 4th District – Not Elected

Tyron Hampton – Pasadena City Council 1st District – Elected

Steve Madison – Pasadena City Council 6th District – Elected

Boghos Patatian – Pasadena City Council 2nd District – Not Elected

Education Races

Sevan Benlian – Glendale Community College Board of Trustees – Elected

Harry Leon – Glendale Community College Board of Trustees – Elected

Jennifer Freemon – Glendale Unified School District – Elected

Nayiri Nahabedian – Glendale Unified School District – Elected

Jackie Goldberg – Los Angeles Unified School District Board- Elected

Scott Schmerelson – Los Angeles Unified School District Board- Elected

James Osterling – Pasadena City College Board of Trustees 2nd Area – Elected