ANCA Burbank Meets with Councilmember Jess Talamantes

BURBANK—The Armenian National Committee of America – Burbank chapter’s Executive Board met with Burbank City Councilmember Jess Talamantes on February 28.

Councilmember Talamantes discussed with the Board the ongoing issues that the Burbank City Council is working on such as the development of affordable housing, the ongoing Interstate 5 roadwork, and the upcoming Census 2020.

With the coronavirus issue on everyone’s mind, the ANCA Board provided the Burbank Youth Center facilities as a space for an educational town hall meeting to be held by the city regarding this issue.

Talamantes toured the center and observed the athletic activities while the ANCA Board shared with the Councilmember the variety of after school activities, as well as athletic and scouting programs, available through the Homenetmen Sipan Chapter. The Board also shared its commitment to find ways, with the city’s help, to expand the services the organization provides for the community.

It is worth noting that the City Council will present the Armenian Genocide Recognition Proclamation on April 21.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Burbank chapter advances the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the area’s Armenian community and promotes its increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.