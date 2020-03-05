ARS Javakhk Fund to Host Gala, Public Forum for ‘Javakhk Awareness Month’

As in every year, the Armenian Relief Society’s Javakhk Fund has declared the month of March as “Javakhk Awareness Month,” during which the committee will place substantial focus on community, educational, and fundraising events for ARS projects in Javakhk. These efforts will continue to help raise awareness on the plight of Armenians living in Javakhk and the importance of the region through a national perspective.

The ARS Javakhk Fund helps provide socio-economic and humanitarian assistance to Armenians in the region. The ARS Javakhk Fund continues to sponsor three youth centers in Javakhk and strives to bring much-needed attention, socio-economic assistance, and further programs aimed at advancing education, cultural awareness, health care, and more.

In an effort to secure funds for the reconstruction, maintenance and expenses of the youth centers, the ARS Javakhk Fund committee invites you to its annual fundraising banquet on Friday, March 20 at the Legacy Banquet Hall, located at 6410 San Fernando Rd., Glendale, CA 91201.

Additionally, the committee will host a public forum at the Glendale Youth Center, located at 211 W. Chestnut St., Glendale, CA 91204, on Sunday, March 22 with Ivan Ardhaljian, the ARS Western Region’s Javakhk Fund Committee Chairman of the Central Javakhk Fund, as the guest speaker.

Ivan Ardhaljian, a mechanical engineer from Boston, is the Energy Manager and Head Engineer at Zvartnots Airport in Armenia since 2010. Prior to 2010, he worked as a consultant for both Syska Hennessy in Boston and WASA in New York. A graduate of Melankton & Haig Arslanian Djemaran in Lebanon, Ardhaljian earned an MBA from Boston University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the New York University Tandon School of Engineering.

Throughout his life, Ardhaljian has been a dedicated member of the Armenian American community, first as a member of the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region’s Central Executive from 1991 to 1992, and later served on the Armenian Relief Society’s Javakhk Committee from 2001 to 2003, and from 2019 until present day. In 2009, he repatriated to Armenia with his wife, Sharistan Melkonian, and their son, Ardavasd.

Led by the principle that “Supporting Javakhk is Our Duty,” the ARS Javakhk Fund has been actively working since 2001 through various educational, fundraising, and community-wide efforts to engage Armenians in the Diaspora to lend assistance to fellow Armenians in Javakhk.

For sponsorship opportunities and more information, please contact the ARS Regional Headquarters at 818.500-1343 or office@arswestusa.org.