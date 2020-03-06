Karanian to Lecture on ‘Reviving The Armenian Highland’ at Prelacy

LA CRESCENTA, Calif.,—The general public, educators, and researchers are cordially invited to attend motivational and informative lecture presentation by author Matthew Karanian. Entitled “Reviving The Armenian Highland,” the lecture will be held on Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m. after conclusion of Divine Liturgy, at the Prelacy’s Dikran & Zarouhi Der Ghazarian Hall, located at 6250 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta, CA. 91214. The event, which is hosted by the Educational Committee of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Crescenta Valley, is expected to clear some abstractions in the hearts and minds of many Armenians.

Historic Armenia and Western Armenia are abstractions for many Armenians. The names themselves conjure images of pain, suffering, and displacement. The designation “Western” implies, as well, a divided nation, and the term “Historic” suggests a past that cannot be revived. For more than 20 years, Matthew Karanian has been researching this part of the world in an effort to change the perceptions Armenians have about this part of their homeland, and to make ancient Armenia less abstract, and more accessible.

First, Matthew’s photography seeks to dispel the myth that all has been lost. During 20 years of travels throughout the ancient Armenian homeland, he has documented Armenia’s surviving cultural treasures. During this presentation, Matthew will share with us images of what he has found. Second, Matthew’s research helps us to understand why it is so important that we document and preserve all that has survived.

Matthew starts with something as simple as our name— a name that was ripped off of maps during the years following the Armenian Genocide. This name is “The Armenian Highland,” and it is this Armenian Highland, says Karanian, and not “Western Armenia,” or “Historic Armenia,” or “Anatolia,” that is the true homeland of the Armenian nation. The Armenian Highland, says Matthew, is the name that should inform the start of every Armenian’s search for his roots, and every Armenian’s effort to remember the past.

Admission to “Reviving The Armenian Highland” is free of charge. The public is urged to attend this very motivational and interesting lecture presentation. Parents are encouraged to bring their children along and make them a part of their identity search. There will be refreshments served. There will also be a book sale. The lecture will be presented in English. For information, please call 818.248-8080 or email cvarmenianchurch@gmail.com.