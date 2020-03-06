CASPS to Celebrate 25 Years of Service

GLENDALE—The Committee for Armenian Students in Public Schools looks forward to its milestone gathering of community members, classmates, awardees, families, and District and School Board members, for a fun and relaxing celebration. CASPS’ 25th anniversary celebrations will be held on Sunday, March 15 at 4 p.m. at Glen Arden Club, located at 357 Arden Ave, Glendale, CA 91203.

During the celebratory evening, Principal of Clark Magnet High School Lena Kortoshian will receive a CASPS Service Award, honoring her for more than 20 years of collaboration with CASPS and her selfless dedication to all students. Please join us in enjoying good food, wine, live music, and friendship in support of Armenian youth.

For 25 years, CASPS has addressed the socio-educational needs of immigrant children in public schools. It has consistently honored its mission with professionalism and attention to the success of each and every student it has served since 1994. CASPS’ approach to assistance is marked with its ability to involve and work with administrators, school districts, parents, and students alike. Over the years, this small grass roots organization has served thousands of students and their families with services such as group counseling, tutoring, leadership training, encouraging art, leading effective parenting discussions, and much more, all in the best interest of our youth.