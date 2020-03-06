Ari Guiragos Minassian School ‘Daring to Dream’ Event Honors Donors

School Board and Principal present an enlarged photo of Dr. Meghrouni's family home from Kharpert, Western Armenia AGM School Board and Principal Emmy Award winning Fox 11 News Anchor, Araksya Karapetyan conveying the importance of dreaming big Drs. Vahe and Armine Meghrouni are presented with a token of gratitude Keynote Speaker, Araksya Karapetyan Ladies of the AGM Parent Teacher Organization in front of the silent auction art walk. Many beautiful Armenian pieces were donated from various artists The Meghrouni daughters are recognized during the legacy pinning ceremony

Ari Guiragos Minassian Armenian School recently hosted a donor appreciation night entitled “Daring to Dream.” The intimate gathering of 130 guests included representatives of community organizations, parents and donors. The event was held on February 29 at the Pasea Hotel in Huntington Beach.

Emmy award winning Fox 11 news anchor, Araksya Karapetyan graciously attended “Daring to Dream” as the keynote speaker. In her heartwarming remarks, Karapetyan emphasized the importance of becoming the best versions of ourselves so that we can serve as an example to our children. Attendees were inspired by her own story of dreaming big and reaching great achievements.

Later in the evening, School Board Chairman Chris Guldjian presented each community organization an engraved pomegranate piece by Michael Aram as a token of the school’s appreciation. Recipients included Forty Martyrs Armenian Church, Armenian Relief Society “Sevan” Chapter, Armenian Revolutionary Federation “Armen Karo” Gomide, Homenetmen “Sartarabad” Chapter, Hamazkayin “Siamanto” Chapter and the Orange County Armenian Professional Society.

Individual donors who have shown their unwavering support and have helped AGM reach so many of its dreams were also recognized during a legacy pinning ceremony. MC and School Board member Jibit Cinar gifted the donors with hand-made diamond, gold, or silver AGM pins.

During her remarks, Principal Sanan Shirinian expressed her gratitude for the unprecedented support AGM has received. “Don’t just give,” she said, “Give, and advocate for what you are giving to. Be the torchbearers of our vision, take ownership of this place that belongs to you, no matter if you have a child at the school or not.” She stressed that “the children of our community are all our children.”

The pinnacle of the evening was when distinguished guests Drs. Vahe and Armine Meghrouni, who recently made the largest single contribution to AGM in the school’s history, were recognized for their philanthropy. The announcement of their $325,000 donation was met with standing applause and joyful tears. The couple was then surprised with a video tribute about their life story, and gifted with an enlarged photo of Armine’s ancestral home in Kharpert. The engraving on the photograph read “in somnis veritas” – in dreams there is truth.

