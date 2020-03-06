Funeral Notice: Telma Avaneessian (Telma Aevazian)

TELMA AVANEESSIAN (TELMA AEVAZIAN)
Born in 1933 (Hajiabad, Charmahal Province, Iran)
With profound sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, grand-grandmother and relative Telma Avanessian (Telma Aevazian), who passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Aram Avanessian
Children, Jirair, Harry, Jano and Zorik Avanessian
Daughter in laws, Jasmin, Lida, Rene and Yvette Avanessian
Grandchildren, Armen & Karineh, Alineh, Narineh & Norvan, Izek, Anthony, sofia, Andre and Aaron
Great Grandchildren, James and Penny
Siblings, Temraz, Yvette, Raffi Aivazian
Sister in laws, Ovsan Der Avanessian, Tzaghkoosh, Sayda, Elma, Eliz Aivazian
Niece & Nephews, Ofik and Sako Andriassian, Simon and Hrachik Amirchian, Arevik Ghazikhanian, Vahik and Hilda Amirchian, Roobina and Albert, Zepeur, Juliet, Raymond and Edith Armond Der Avanessian, Zvart and Jack Nazarian, Boris, Andre, Vahe, Vanik, Alan, Patrick, Serjik, Sevak Aivazian, Evylyn and Carlos Machado
And Talideh, Mansoorian, Young, Babaians, Avanessian, Aivazian, Der Avanessian, Der Sarkissian and Amirchian families and relatives
Following the services a memorial luncheon will be served at Legacy Ballroom, 6410 San Fernando Rd., Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 275-6425
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Saint Joseph Foundation, 501 S. Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91505, In Memory of Telma Avanessian, 818-847-4673:
