AEF Now Accepting Tufenkian Scholarship Applications

GLENDALE—The Armenian Educational Foundation is pleased to announce that it is accepting applications for the Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarships for the 2020 to 2021 academic year. Three $3,000 scholarships will be awarded to Armenian undergraduate students at accredited United States colleges or universities. To qualify for this scholarship, students must be of Armenian descent, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, show financial need, and be actively involved in the Armenian community.

Students who meet the above criteria should visit the website for scholarship application and more information. All completed scholarship application packages must be postmarked no later than June 26 and emailed to aef@aefweb.org or mailed to the AEF office, located at 600 West Broadway, Suite 130, Glendale, CA 91204. Official transcripts can be mailed or emailed separate from the package and directly from the college or university.

The Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship Fund was established by Ralph and Savey Tufenkian in memory of their son. The $230,000 endowed fund has provided over $490,000 in scholarships since 1991. Currently, $18,000 in scholarships is awarded each year, including $2,500 to a student attending the American University of Armenia and six full tuition scholarships for students attending public universities in Armenia.

Only students interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the AEF office at email aef@aefweb.org or (818) 242-4154.