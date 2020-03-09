Greek President Meets with ARF Bureau Chairman

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos of Greece on Friday met with a delegation of Armenian Revolutionary Federation representatives headed by the party’s Bureau chairman, Hagop Der Khachadourian, who was accompanied by ARF Greece Central Committee chairman Serko Kouyoumdjian and member Hripsime Harutiunian.

In welcoming Der Khachadourian’s visit to Greece, President Pavlopoulos praised his long-time relations with the Armenian community of Greece and Armenian National Committee of Greece. He then discussed his visit to Armenia at the end of last year, as well as his high-level meeting with President Armen Sarkissian. Pavlopoulos said he was thrilled with his productive meetings in Yerevan with Armenian government officials and expressed his solidarity with the Armenian people, both in Armenia and the Diaspora.

A discussion was held about the current tense and complicated situation on the borders of Greece, which, once again, is a testament to Turkey’s expansionist approach of utilizing pressure and threats to advance its agenda in Europe and throughout the world.

ARF Bureau chairman Der Khachadourian reassured the Greek president that the ARF, with its worldwide organizational structure, is an honest and willing ally of Greece and Greeks around the world. He thanked Pavlopoulos for his genuine and warm approach toward the Greek-Armenian community. Der Khachadourian said that he is confident that the friendly relations will continue in the future within the sphere of all activities of the Greek president.