Varant and Hoori Melkonian Donate $100,000 to AYAC

The Armenian Youth Association of California board announced that long-time community activists and benefactors Varant and Hoori Melkonian have donated $100,000 to help defray costs of the addition of a second floor to the organization’s existing center in Glendale.

Established in 1991, the Armenian Youth Association of California has become an important Armenian cultural center for the community. As a result of the hard work and contributions of its members and supporters the organizations paid off the mortgage on its center.

An increase in membership and activities, the organization saw the need to expand and improve the center. The AYAC is embarking on a capital improvement program that includes the addition of a second floor to further enhance its cultural and social activities. This addition, the AYAC said, will enable a younger generation to become engaged in cultural and educational activities.

AYAC Board of Directors and members expressed their deepest gratitude to Mr. & Mrs. Melkonian for their substantial donation. In a statement they said that “they pray that the Almighty grant them good health and long life to continue their benevolent work in helping the Armenian community and becoming an example for others to follow in keeping and advancing Armenian culture.”