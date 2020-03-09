Funeral Notice: Assemblymember Khatchik “Katcho” Achadjian

ASSEMBLYMEMBER KHATCHIK “Katcho” ACHADJIAN
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend Assemblymember Katcho Acahdjian, which took place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in San Luis Obispo, CA. He was 68.
The Achadjian family is thankful for your support and sympathy. The outpouring of calls, messages, and prayers is a true testament and reminder of how many lives Katcho touched.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 9:30 a.m. at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. A private burial will follow.
He is survived by his:
Mother, Marie Achadjian,
Wife, Araxie Achadjian
Daughter, Nyri Acahdjian
Son, Hratch Achadjian and wife
Sister, Hasmig Kurkeyerian
Niece, Anno Kurkeyerian
Nephew Hrayr Kurkeyerian and family
Sister, Margo Vartanian and husband
Niece, Houri Vartanian Simon and husband
Niece, Tamar Yeghishian and family
Sister, Annie Kurkeyerian and husband
Niece, Shushan Kurkeyerian
Nephew, Varoujan Kurkeyerian and family
Niece, Marale Kurkeyerian Figueroa and family
Katcho cared deeply about advocating for those in need, especially the youth and the elderly in our community.
In lieu of flowers, the Achadjian family respectfully requests that donations be made “in memory of Katcho” to the Armenian Relief Society, www.arswestusa.org/donate, the Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo County, www.mealsthatconnect.org/donate or End Kids Cancer Foundation, www.endkidscancer.org/donate.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.