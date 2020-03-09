Funeral Notice: Assemblymember Khatchik “Katcho” Achadjian

ASSEMBLYMEMBER KHATCHIK “Katcho” ACHADJIAN

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend Assemblymember Katcho Acahdjian, which took place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in San Luis Obispo, CA. He was 68.

The Achadjian family is thankful for your support and sympathy. The outpouring of calls, messages, and prayers is a true testament and reminder of how many lives Katcho touched.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 9:30 a.m. at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. A private burial will follow.

He is survived by his:

Mother, Marie Achadjian,

Wife, Araxie Achadjian

Daughter, Nyri Acahdjian

Son, Hratch Achadjian and wife

Sister, Hasmig Kurkeyerian

Niece, Anno Kurkeyerian

Nephew Hrayr Kurkeyerian and family

Sister, Margo Vartanian and husband

Niece, Houri Vartanian Simon and husband

Niece, Tamar Yeghishian and family

Sister, Annie Kurkeyerian and husband

Niece, Shushan Kurkeyerian

Nephew, Varoujan Kurkeyerian and family

Niece, Marale Kurkeyerian Figueroa and family

Katcho cared deeply about advocating for those in need, especially the youth and the elderly in our community.

In lieu of flowers, the Achadjian family respectfully requests that donations be made “in memory of Katcho” to the Armenian Relief Society, www.arswestusa.org/donate, the Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo County, www.mealsthatconnect.org/donate or End Kids Cancer Foundation, www.endkidscancer.org/donate.