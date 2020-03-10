Armenian Scouts Thank Syrian Parliament for Armenian Genocide Recognition of Genocide

Scenes from the Armenian scouts' ceremony in Damascus

Syrian-Armenian legislator honored by Culture Ministry

Armenian scouts held a ceremonial march in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Sunday to express their gratitude to members of the country’s legislature—the People’s Assembly—for its adoption of a resolution last month recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

The scouts performed the Syrian national anthem and through chants and slogans, expressed the community’s appreciation to the members of parliament, reported the SANA news agency.

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hamouda Sabbagh hosted a reception for the scouts, during which he pointed out to the symbolism and the importance of their ceremonial march, which coincided with the anniversary of the Syrian revolution on March 8.

Sabbagh reaffirmed that the People’s Assembly’s decision to recognize and condemn the Armenian genocide came in its correct historical context because “this heinous crime must be condemned by all measures.”

The parliament speaker said that the unanimous decision by the People’s Assembly was significant because it is one of the rare instances of a unanimous consent by the legislature, reinforcing the notion that those who do not recognize the Armenian Genocide must be considered an accomplice to the crime.

The head of the Syrian-Armenian Parliamentary Friendship Society in the People’s Assembly, Dr. Nora Arissian, emphasized the importance of the scouts’ march and the expression of the gratitude to the Syrian parliament.

As part of Syria’s March 8 celebrations Arissian, who is one of two Armenian lawmakers representing the Armenian community, received an award by Syria’s Culture Ministry for her contribution in developing the Syrian culture.

Syria’s Culture MinisterMohammad al-Ahmad presented the award to Arissian during the kick off of a cultural festival at the Opera House in Damascus.