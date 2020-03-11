Greek Independence Day Parade to Feature Armenian-Themed Float

NEW YORK—The Armenian-American community will participate in this year’s annual Greek Independence Day Parade. The parade will be held on Sunday, March 29 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. along 5th Avenue.

The annual event, sponsored by the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, celebrates the 199th anniversary of Hellenic Independence with an expected attendance of 25,000 participants. The parade, which is free and open to the public, will champion the rich Hellenic cultural heritage and feature ethnic costumes and traditional Greek music.

Each year, the Knights of Vartan, a national fraternal Armenian organization, shows its solidarity with the Greek-American community by sponsoring an Armenian-themed float. This year, the Armenian community will have the front position in the parade.

“We congratulate the Greek Independence Day of our brothers and sisters,” said Hirant Gulian, Chairman Emeritus of the Knights of Vartan. “We are proud to be annual participants in the parade and represent our Armenian community.”