AESA Board Members Visit Consul General

GLENDALE—Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian welcomed the visit of members of the newly elected Board of the Armenian Engineers and Scientists Association of America, led by its President Richard Ohanian. The visit took place on Saturday, March 7.

During the meeting, Ohanian presented the prospective plans of the Association to Ambassador Baibourtian. He highlighted AESA’s aim to use the significant potential of Armenian engineers and scientists to implement new educational and humanitarian projects. The organization also intends to meet the requirements of the time, to replenish its ranks with young scientists, and to expand its geography. AESA is preparing for its next annual event, which will provide an opportunity to create a database of Armenian scientists and engineers, encourage professionals with awards, expand the organization’s activities in Armenia, as well as to support research and startups.

Ambassador Baibourtian welcomed the upcoming programs of the Armenian Association of Engineers and Scientists and expressed his readiness to support the initiatives of the organization, which aim to develop the Armenian scientific thought and serve the interests of the homeland. Special attention was paid to the development of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics at educational levels in both California and Armenia.

Counselor of the Consulate General Edgar Grigoryan, Vice President of the American Society of Armenian Engineers and Scientists Aram Ter-Martirosyan, Executive Secretary Linda Megerdichian, and Treasurer Sona Juharyan were also present at the meeting.