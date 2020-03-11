ARS Social Services Launches ‘Expanding CalFresh Program Services’

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA Social Services has launched Expanding CalFresh Program Services, a new program effective March 9 through a subaward by the County of Los Angeles Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services. The federal grantor agency for the program is the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service.

“ARS Social Services was the sole agency awarded in Los Angeles County’s Supervisorial District 5 to deliver these program services. Entering this Division’s 41st year of service with yet another new program serves as a testament that we remain committed as ever to our delivery of services that meet the ever changing and demanding needs of community members,” stated Talar Aintablian, Director of Operations.

The Expanding CalFresh Program Services will deliver services to older adults ages 60+ and disabled adults, including prescreening of eligible individuals to determine whether they qualify to submit an application that will determine their eligibility to receive CalFresh benefits and assistance to qualified individuals who have been pre-screened with submission of the application. While income and other eligibility requirements do apply, all final determinations are made by the Department of Public Social Services following application submissions.

Effective June 1, 2019, Supplemental Security Income recipients became eligible to apply for CalFresh benefits for the first time in over 40 years. CalFresh – formerly known as food stamps – provides monthly food benefits for low-income individuals and households, allowing them to purchase nutritious food needed for good health. Recipients can buy food at various grocery stores or farmers markets that accept an Electronic Benefit Transfer card, which works similarly to a debit card. Receiving CalFresh food benefits results in no change or reduction to a recipient’s Supplemental Security Income or State Supplementary Payment.

For additional information and to receive services in this program area by an appointment or walk-in basis, ARS Social Services can be contacted at 818.241.7533 or visited at its main headquarters at 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.

ARS Social Services is committed to providing comprehensive social services to low-moderate individuals and families through four offices located in Glendale, Pasadena, Hollywood, and North Hollywood. Services include case management, completion of forms, assistance with housing and transportation issues, senior services, employment services, referrals, English as a Second Language/Life Skills classes, and more. ARS Social Services can be reached at 818.241.7533 or socialservices@arswestusa.org.